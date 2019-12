ARLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing senior alert for an Arley man last earlier this month.

Jimmy Dean Miller, 83, was reported missing Dec. 13 but was last seen Dec. 4 leaving his residence in his blue 2002 Toyota Corolla with an Alabama tag “TRY178.”

Miller is 5-foot-11, 220 pounds with dark hair on the sides and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Miller’s whereabouts, contact Winston County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 489-2115.

