1  of  9
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police

ALEA issues missing child alert for 4-year-old Auburn girl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for a 4-year-old girl from Auburn.

Evelyn Vadie Sides was last seen walking with her red dog and wearing a short sleeve floral dress in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66 in Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Evelyn is described as 3-feet tall, 40 pounds with red/Auburn hair and a red mark on her nose.

If you have any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 737-7131 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories