ALEA issues missing child alert for 4-year-old Auburn girl

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for a 4-year-old girl from Auburn.

Evelyn Vadie Sides was last seen walking with her red dog and wearing a short sleeve floral dress in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66 in Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Evelyn is described as 3-feet tall, 40 pounds with red/Auburn hair and a red mark on her nose.

If you have any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 737-7131 or call 911.

