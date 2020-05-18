ALEA cancels emergency alert for missing child last seen in Fairfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (5/18): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled their emergency missing child alert for 13-year-old Jaikiya Glover shortly after it was issued.

ORIGINAL (5/18): The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for a missing child last seen getting into a car in Fairfield Monday morning.

According to ALEA, 13-year-old Jaikiya Glover was last seen getting into an older model white Honda Accord or Civic in the area of Terrace G in Fairfield at 9 a.m.

She was last seen wearing yellow tights, a black shirt, a leopard print shower cap and carrying a backpack. The vehicle she entered was “dirty” and had dark tinted windows.

Jaikiya is described as being 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds.

If you have any information on Jaikiya’s whereabouts, contact JCSO at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES