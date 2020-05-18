ALEA cancels emergency alert for missing child last seen in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (5/18): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled their emergency missing child alert for 13-year-old Jaikiya Glover shortly after it was issued.

—

ORIGINAL (5/18): The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for a missing child last seen getting into a car in Fairfield Monday morning.

According to ALEA, 13-year-old Jaikiya Glover was last seen getting into an older model white Honda Accord or Civic in the area of Terrace G in Fairfield at 9 a.m.

She was last seen wearing yellow tights, a black shirt, a leopard print shower cap and carrying a backpack. The vehicle she entered was “dirty” and had dark tinted windows.

Jaikiya is described as being 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds.

If you have any information on Jaikiya’s whereabouts, contact JCSO at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS