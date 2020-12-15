ALEA investigating Montgomery officer-involved shooting at police chief’s request

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery that left one person injured.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred Monday morning at a MAPCO gas station in the 5550 block of Atlanta Highway.

One person was injured and later taken to UAB for treatment. No officers were injured in the shooting.

ALEA is investigating the incident at the request of MPD Chief Ernest Finley.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is underway.