MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating 11 traffic fatalities that occurred in the state while people were traveling for Thanksgiving.

This is up from seven fatalities a year ago.

The deadly accidents took place in Baldwin, Cherokee, Escambia, Hale, Madison, Morgan, St. Clair and Wilcox counties. Two pedestrians and one motorcyclist were among those killed.

ALEA is urging motorists to drive with more caution, especially during the holidays.

