ALEA investigates 4 drownings, 5 traffic deaths across Alabama during Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the Memorial Day weekend, five people died in traffic accidents across Alabama while four people drowned.

Between last Friday and Monday, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated 375 traffic crashes, 10 boat crashes and four drownings. During the same time back in 2019, troopers investigated 343 traffic crashes that resulted in six deaths while ALEA’s Marine Patrol investigated eight boat crashes resulting in two fatalities.

“This past weekend’s traffic crashes involved three drivers, one passenger and one motorcyclist,” a release from ALEA stated. “The deadly crashes occurred in Autauga, Hale, Lee and Mobile counties. The motorcyclist was using a helmet at the time of the crash, however three of the four individuals killed while traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts were not buckled in.”

Monday was the only day during the holiday where deaths occurred on the roads.

Two drownings happened in Orange Beach, one occurred at Little River National Recreation Area in DeKalb County, and one happened at Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County.

Troopers will participate in this year’s Click It or Ticket, a National Highway Safety Administration campaign promoting seat-belt usage. This year’s campaign was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will run from June 15 to June 28.

