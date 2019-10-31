ALEA encourages people to look through sex offender registry before going out on Halloween

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As many people head out the door for Halloween festivities, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is encouraging you to check out their sex offender registry website for your safety.

ALEA officials say Halloween could be a scary night for a number of reasons.

“We are urging motorist and pedestrians of all ages to be very careful as trick-or-treaters make their way in neighborhoods,” Cpl. Jess Thornton said.

ALEA is also encouraging you check out their sex offender registry to make sure you are going to safe houses.

“We just have some bad people in the world, so we just have to watch out for our little ones,” resident Donna Morrow said.

Morrow holds her grand daughter close as she says many people are turning to safer alternatives.

“People now are going to their local churches,” she said. “You feel safer doing that.”

Right now, there are about 16,000 sex offenders on Alabama’s registry, according to ALEA’s website. To see where sex offenders live in your area, click here.

