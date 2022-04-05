BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be creating a new system that looks to modernize the state’s driver’s license system.

Simply known as LEADS, the system will allow residents to update their addresses, pay and reinstate licenses, pre-apply for Alabama licenses for the first time much more.

State offices will be closed from April 18 through April 26 as the change is made.

A town hall discussion will be held Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. and can be viewed virtually by clicking here.