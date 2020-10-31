ALEA cancels search for missing Indiana children believed to be in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The search for two children from Indiana who were believed to be in the Montgomery area has been canceled.

Savannah Mirrah Mills, 12, and Racheal Maria Mills, 10, were reported missing back on Oct. 24. They were last seen in the Eclectic, Ala. area with their non-custodial mother.

No other information has been released at this time.

