ALEA: Body found of man who jumped off boat, never resurfaced on Holt Lake

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol has recovered the body of a man who jumped off of a boat on Holt Lake Saturday night and never resurfaced.

According to ALEA, the victim, a 43-year-old man, was on board a vessel with five others on the lake and jumped into the water.

The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service searched for the man from Saturday night through MOnday after he never resurfaced.

The body was recovered Monday morning near Rocky Branch Park. No other information has been released at this time.

