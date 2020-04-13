ALEA attempting to identify ‘armed, dangerous’ person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently looking for a person of interest who they have classified as “armed and dangerous.”
ALEA has not disclosed any information about the person other than they are connected to a string of crimes and what they look like.
If you have any information on the person, you are asked to contact ALEA at (334) 270-
1122 or SBI Special Agent Senior Jason DiNunzio at (334) 850-0910
