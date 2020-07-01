ALEA arrests man in fatal hit-and-run accident on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has arrested a man accused of leaving the scene after being involved in a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist.

According to ALEA, troopers arrived on the scene on I-59 and found 22-year-old Matthew Scott Sartin of Pineville, La. deceased. He was driving a motorcycle at the time of the crash. During an investigation, authorities discovered the second vehicle involved in the crash two miles away from the crash site.

It was then discovered the second vehicle belonged to 49-year-old Franklin Nelson Edwards. He was taken into custody and interviewed by law enforcement.

Edwards was charged and placed at the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He has since been released after posting bail.

No other information has been released at this time as this is still an ongoing investigation.

