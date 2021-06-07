ALEA announces death of K-9 Indy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the passing of one of the agency’s Explosive Detection K-9s.

K-9 Indy died on Friday after serving in ALEA’s bomb squad, a highly trained specialized unit within the State Bureau of Investigation.

Indy began his career in 2011 and faithfully served alongside his handler, a special agent with the Bomb Squad. During his tenure, Indy helped the squad ensure the well-being of both citizens within Alabama as well as across the nation.

“Explosive Detection Dogs not only play an integral role within ALEA’s protection capabilities but are also a vital resource to surrounding agencies as we work with our law enforcement and public safety partners to ensure the security of our citizens and communities while attending major events,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a press release. “We are deeply grateful for K-9 Indy’s hard work and years of faithful service. He will truly be missed.”

Indy served in a multitude of major events across the nation, providing protection at Presidential Inaugurations in Washington, D.C. including President Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden. He also worked the 2018 Super Bowl in Atlanta.