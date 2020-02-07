Aldridge Gardens now a sensory inclusive venue through Kulture City partnership

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Aldridge Gardens in Hoover is now a certified sensory inclusive venue, according to the city government.

The City of Hoover released the following statement Friday morning:

The City of Hoover is proud to announce Aldridge Gardens is now a sensory inclusive venue. Officials with Aldridge Gardens have partnered with KultureCity to make the grounds along with all of the programs and events the Gardens hosts to be sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests that visit the Gardens.

In order to receive sensory inclusive certification, the Aldridge Gardens staff completed intense training conducted by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and on how to handle sensory overload situations. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards (produced in conjunction with Boardmaker) and weighted lap pads will also now be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. Aldridge Gardens will also offer quiet spaces throughout the grounds for visitors that need extra space.

Sensory sensitivities, or challenges with sensory regulation, often affect individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major challenges for these individuals is addressing sensitivity to over stimulation and noise. With its new certification, Aldridge Gardens is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event on the grounds.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App and view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story, which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at Aldridge Gardens.

Becoming a “Sensory Inclusive” Garden and Venue has been an accomplishment that I am extremely proud of,” says Aldridge Gardens CEO Tynette Lynch. “We want to be fully accessible so all of our visitors, no matter what their needs are, can experience our beautiful Gardens.”

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 350 sensory-inclusive venues in four countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl and MLB All Star Weekend

“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a basketball game, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment. Our communities are what shape our lives and to know that Aldridge Gardens is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.” Dr. Julian Maha, Co-Founder, KultureCity.

