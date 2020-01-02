ALDOT working on new I-65 project in Pelham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation will soon take part in a new project.
ALDOT Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard confirmed the department is working on a widening project that would add a fourth lane from Exit 242 in Pelham to I-459 that would complement a project already in the works.
“The existing project that we have in Shelby County has a fourth lane in it,” Leonard said. “So we’re gonna pave that for a fourth lane coming from Exit 238 up to 242, but we want to get that fourth lane all the way up to 459.”
Leonard said construction could begin next summer.
