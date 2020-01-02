ALDOT working on new I-65 project in Pelham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation will soon take part in a new project.

ALDOT Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard confirmed the department is working on a widening project that would add a fourth lane from Exit 242 in Pelham to I-459 that would complement a project already in the works.

“The existing project that we have in Shelby County has a fourth lane in it,” Leonard said. “So we’re gonna pave that for a fourth lane coming from Exit 238 up to 242, but we want to get that fourth lane all the way up to 459.”

Leonard said construction could begin next summer.

LATEST POSTS