ALDOT to unveil plans for new Citywalk under I-59/20 bridge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The public on Tuesday will have its first chance to see specific details on how ALDOT and Barge Design plan to move forward with a community space beneath the I-59/20 bridges.

ALDOT and Barge will unveil their plans for Citywalk BHAM during two meetings Tuesday at Boutwell Auditorium. The public is invited to come by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. to see the plans and participate in an informal discussion about the plans.

Citywalk will be a linear park underneath the interstate bridge from 15th Ave. N and 25th Ave. N. It’s a project that’s been in the works for five years. Recently, ALDOT has held several public meetings to gather input on what the park should feature. Suggestions have included a skate park, disc golf, cycling options and food-and-beverage ideas. Barge used the meetings as a way to formulate a plan for the park.

Leaders have previously released general renderings for what the park could be. But they’re expected to unveil a more detailed plan Tuesday.

