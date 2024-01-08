JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced plans for a bridge upgrade happening in Jasper.

Plans are underway to replace the bridge and make intersection improvements on Highway 5 over the Highway 69 (US-78A) underpass in Jasper.

The project is expected to begin on Jan. 17 with the bridge demolition, which will be ongoing for about two weeks. Construction will then take place for roughly one year, weather permitting.

The intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 195 will also feature a traffic signal, as well as the bridge ramps.

One lane will remain open in each direction along Highway 69 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., except during demolition operations. The Highway 5 and Highway 195 intersection will also remain open during weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Wright Brothers Construction Company was awarded the project at $8.8 million. Motorists should expect possible delays and are encouraged to observe work-zone speed limits.