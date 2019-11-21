ALDOT to limit road construction during Thanksgiving travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No matter where you’re planning on travel to for Thanksgiving, the Alabama Department of Transportation has your back.

ALDOT has announced they will be limiting the road construction done around the state.

From noon Nov. 27 through midnight Dec. 1, there will be no temporary lane closures for road work on the interstates.

While there will be less road work, there will also be an influx of motorists on the road. ALDOT wants to remind everyone to drive safe by buckling your seatbelt, stay to the right unless passing and always be alert behind the wheel.

“As so many take to the road this holiday season on family car trips, more people will be riding in the back seat of vehicles,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT. “Those back seat passengers, just like front-seat passengers, can significantly reduce the likelihood of being injured or killed in a wreck by simply wearing a seat belt.”

