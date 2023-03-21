TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a road resurfacing project in Tuscaloosa this week.

ALDOT plans to resurface a portion of McFarland Boulevard (US-82) from near Julia Tutwiler Drive to near Hargrove Road and then from Skyland Boulevard to near 12th Avenue East. ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams says the project will improve road conditions as well as mobility and safety.

“We have 45,000 motorists who use this corridor daily so by doing this resurfacing project we can make the road a lot more safer for them,” McWilliams said.

McWilliams says all the construction will be done at night to avoid causing major delays.

“The great thing about this project is it’s a night project and the contractors are only allowed to close lanes between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to reduce the impact on traffic,” McWilliams.

The project is expected to begin Sunday and will continue until late summer 2023, weather permitting. S.T. Bunn Construction Company was awarded the project at $2.38 million.