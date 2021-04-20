ALDOT planning to add more lanes to U.S. 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you regularly drive down Hwy. 280, especially during rush hour, then you know how busy the road can get. ALDOT understands that, too, and that’s why leaders are planning to expand a section of the highway.

ALDOT public information officer Linda Crockett said engineers with the department are designing a two-phase plan to add a lane to each side of Hwy. 280. The first phase, which could be contracted as early as this summer, will add lanes between Alabama Hwy. 149 (Lakeshore Drive) and Pump House Road. Crockett said engineers have completed about 80% of that design. The second phase will add lanes between Pump House Road and I-459.

Crockett said construction will affect traffic, but she could not yet offer any specifics. Because the project is still in the design phase, there’s no current timeline for completion.

ALDOT is also planning an improvement project to the east of the expansion project. The department wants to resurface the portion of Hwy. 280 between the Cahaba River Bridge and County Road 41 (Dunnavant Valley Road). That project could be contracted within the next couple months.