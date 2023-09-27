BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Wednesday, the Department of Transportation announced the naming of Spencer Bachus Highway on Interstate 22.

Spencer Bachus served as Alabama’s congressman for District six for many years. During his time in office he spear-headed the construction of I-22 that connects Birmingham and Memphis.

Monday the Alabama Department of Transportation unveiled the new highway sign that names 1-22 the “Spencer Bachus Highway”.

Plans for the highway started back in the 90’s. Bachus said he’s happy to see this project come to fruition.

“Most of what we do, we do for future generations. And I really didn’t expect to see it open in my lifetime quite frankly. Of course the northern beltline is still not completed but that’s not the test of whether something is worthwhile. I owe it all to the people that elected me to go to Washington,” Bachus said.

Bachus said the highway is still being developed and is expected to continue to produce new job opportunities and economic growth for decades to come.

