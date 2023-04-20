ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — This week is National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week and the Alabama Department of Transportation wants road workers and drivers to work together to keep each other safe.

ALDOT and the Alabama Road Builders Association report that eight workers died over the past four years due to work zones crashes.

ALDOT central region engineer DeJarvis Leonard tells CBS 42 that ALDOT is providing equipment and signs to make it easier to maneuver through work zones. He says drivers must be focused and patient to avoid crashes in work zones.

“So many times we drive by and we’re not focused. We’re focused on everything but our driving, so mentally we need to stay focused on what we’re doing,” Leonard said.

Wendell Miles, district administrator for ALDOT, survived a crash at a work zone a year ago. After walking away with minor injuries from the crash, he asks drivers to follow instructions and traffic control devices to keep everyone safe.

“The people who work in those work zones have families, and they want to go home to their families,” Miles said. “So we have traffic control devices to protect them and guide the drivers where they need to go.”

A recent bill passed in the Alabama legislature says drivers can face a fine of up to $250 if they speed through a work zone.