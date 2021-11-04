Alberta community continues to see growth following April 2011 tornado

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Growth is continuing to happen in the Alberta community of Tuscaloosa.

Alberta was hit hard when the April 27, 2011, tornado caused so much destruction. 80% of Alberta was destroyed including houses and businesses, but city officials are working hard to bring more growth.

Alabama One is one of many new businesses opening in Alberta. Jacquie Johnson is the director of Financial Wellness at the bank. She says it feels good to be part of the continued recovery process of bringing Alberta back.

“And so now to see the community grow and come back with all the new businesses is amazing and we are excited. Just to see it as its growing there is groundbreaking going on down the street so this is now just us at Alabama one. But its continuous growth and that’s huge and we are glad to be a part of the growth,” said Johnson.

Some of the other new businesses include: SWJ Technology who does engineer work for Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen and BMW. New restaurant Catch a Taste is also open for business, and down the street Mega Chevron Extra Mile Market is under construction and set to open in January. A new Jack’s restaurant is also set to open one month later.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner says his district in Alberta continues to make a great comeback since the tornado.

“So we are just thrilled when you think about the Alabama One, the SWJ, the Catch a Taste restaurant, the new Jack’s restaurant, the Mega Chevron and we engaged with Sonic so hopefully we can continue this momentum,” said Tyner.

Tyner says he expects three new housing developments to come to Alberta as well.