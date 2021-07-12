Alberta beginning process to welcome new ‘mega’ gas station

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A new Chevron gas station and market coming to Alberta. City Council President Kip Tyner says this is a big deal and boost to the Tuscaloosa economy.

“It’s going to be a retail game changer vacant and blighted for over ten years. So this is not just only a gas station but it’s the largest Chevron in west Alabama,” he said.

Tyner says customers can expect lots of different food choices. There will be the Extra Mega Mile Market, Chesters Chicken, full bakery, BBQ pit, Yogurt Mountain and the Original Hot Dog Factory. The gas station will also include 14 bays to pump gas and will also feature electric charging stations for electric cars.

The city council president tells CBS 42 he worked hard with officials with the Midstates Petroleum Company to make this deal become a reality. He says the property cost roughly $800,000. 45 new jobs are expected to be created, and this project is a $4 million investment.

“It sits on land now that’s considered blight, we are getting less than $200 a year on property tax and we are getting no sales tax and in a matter of years, we will be getting millions in sales tax and significant property tax as well. So yeah I would say this is pretty significant,” Tyner said.

The Tuscaloosa City Council will officially break ground July 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chevron.