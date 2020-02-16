Alabaster veteran owned and operated business feels impact in community

ALABASTER, Ala (WIAT) — A Shelby County business is making a difference in the veteran community.

The company, JDog Junk Removal and Hauling, is helping veterans find their place in the real world after coming back from serving.

JDog Junk Removal and Hauling is based in Alabaster.

The company comes to your home and removes unwanted items and does light demolition, but the bigger mission is to show these veterans how they can succeed in life and make an impact in their community.

“You can be in an attic, a crawl space, you can just clean out garage or just demolition a bathroom. Sometimes it’s really hard work and some days it’s a lot of laughs and smiles,” said Anthony Boyd, owner of JDog Junk Removal and Hauling.

The owner said what makes JDog really special is the people. They’re a veteran-owned and operated company, giving veterans a new life.

“Get veterans that job. Lower that veteran unemployment rate and show them that there is more out there. A lot of these guys and girls are getting out and they don’t know where to turn. They’re used to some really structured on day to day basis so having JDog gives them the opportunity to get back in civilian workforce and make that transition,” said Boyd.

Boyd served in the U.S. Army from 2000 to 2010. He said he knows after serving, it can be hard, so he finds enjoyment in meeting other veterans and serving his community in a different way.

“I’ve had an exceptionally warm reception in communities we work in. They like what we bring to the table, there is a sense of integrity, trust and respect,” said Boyd.

His employees said before JDog, they were trying to figure out civilian life.

“For me it was difficult just because I was so different when I left and I came back to the same place and reintegrate my family, relationship-wise those people,” said Allyson Euerle, JDog employee and an active member of the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Euerle said working with other veterans gives her that sense of comradery.

“It was almost like a breath of fresh air because I was like oh he knows what I’m talking about and it’s just different when you have civilians and veterans because they don’t understand certain things you talk about so having someone there, it’s almost a mentor thing,” said Euerle.

“That same sense of comradery is very much alive and we carry on and goof off and have a good time,” said Boyd.

The owner said they’re always looking for hard workers and wants any veteran to know that their door is open if someone is looking for a new mission.

