Alabaster student with brain tumor receives trip to Disney World

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A student in Alabaster received a special surprise during a volleyball game at Thompson High School.

Kayleigh Black, 11, is battling a brain tumor. On Thursday, the Future Teachers of Alabama chapter at Thompson joined her at the volleyball game to help announce that, through Magic Moments, she’s going to Disney World.

“I didn’t think she would actually be able to do something like this probably ever considering her circumstances,” said Heather Black, Kalyleigh’s mother. “What she’s going through, it’s a relief she’s going to get to do something fun for once instead of dealing with the hospital.”

Black said the family is completely overwhelmed with the outpouring of support.