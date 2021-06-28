Alabaster restaurant ‘Beulah Mae’s’ opens for business

Alabaster, Ala. (WIAT) — Beulah Mae’s Southern Kitchen in Alabaster is now officially open for a business. Many people in the community and fans of the store’s food truck turned out for the restaurant’s grand opening yesterday.

The new restaurant is located in the shopping center on First Street Southwest next to Little Caesars. Right now, it’s only a carry out option available. The restaurant first started as a food truck which was mainly located at the Vegetable Patch. It has gained popularity in our area for its tasty Southern cuisine.

We’re told the food truck will still be operational in some capacity along with the restaurant’s new storefront.

Beulah Mae’s serves up soul food favorites like fried catfish, fried pork chops, macaroni and cheese, yams, cornbread among other menu items. They also sell desserts like peach cobbler and banana pudding. Yesterday at the grand opening, the first 200 people in line were given one of those dessert selections for free. They also sell an assortment of cakes. The restaurant’s hours will vary.

Be sure to visit Beulah Mae’s Facebook Page for updates.