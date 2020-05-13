Alabaster mom raising money for psychiatric service dog

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)– Sarah Jones smiles happily in pictures with her sister and her daughter, but underneath the smile, there’s a darkness.

The 20-year-old suffers from Bipolar II Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, and Major Depressive Disorder.

Jones says it impacts her everyday life, but each day she puts on a brave for her 2-year-old daughter.

But some days, parenting is a challenge.

Jones suffers from panic attacks and mood swings. She says all she wants is to be a good mother.

“I need and want to be a good mom to her, and that’s a struggle, because I want to be the great mom that I should be, and on days where I’ve got so much anxiety and I get agitated so easily, I don’t want to be mean or impatient with her. So, you know, it makes it hard to be around my own kid.”

Jones doctor suggested a psychiatric service dog.

The furry companion will retrieve medicines, senses mood swings and panic attacks, deep pressure therapy and more.

For Jones and her family, it would be an invaluable resource.

And Jones has found her companion in Coco.

Coco is a British Labrador bred in Montevallo. She’s been training her entire life to help people.

“I actually got to meet her for the first time yesterday, and I immediately fell in love with her. She is fantastic. I got to see a little bit of the training that she has already gone through, and it is incredible.”

The only problem, the service animal comes with a $40,000 price tag. Jones can’t take her home until she’s made a $15,000 down payment.

Her sister, Virginia Lamoureux, started a Go Fund Me to help with the cost.

Lamoureux says the service dog would allow Jones to be more independent and stable.

While interviewing with CBS 42, Jones said she would like to become a nurse and be the best mother she can be. Having Coco at her side gives her the opportunity to do that.

You can follow Jones’ journey on Facebook and Instagram @servicedogforsarah.

You can donate to the Go Fund Me here.

