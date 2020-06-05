Alabaster man arrested for possessing child porn in multi-agency investigation

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabaster man is in custody for possession child pornography following a “months-long” investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Pelham Police Department, Alabaster Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of 38-year-old Ray Thomas Fitzhugh.

Fitzhugh had numerous devices containing child pornography, some of which were actively downloading material at the time of his arrest, according to Pelham PD.

Fitzhugh has been charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene material depicting children under the age of 17. More charges are likely, according to Pelham PD.

