Alabaster man arrested for abusing child after police called to hospital

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department has arrested a man after officers were called to Children’s Hospital and discovered a child suffering from what was reported to be child abuse.

Aaron Lee Ward, 23, was taken into custody after an investigation that began Feb. 13 led Alabaster PD to believe he had abused a child. Court records show the victim was a family member to Ward.

“It’s always a sad day when a small child is harmed in this manner, we can only pray for a full recovery,” Alabaster PD Detective Randy Ray said.

Details or the extent of the child’s injuries have not been released at this time.

Ward has been charged with aggravated child abuse. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

