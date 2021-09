ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster CityFest are looking for volunteers to help this weekend for the Jubilee festival.

They are looking for a few volunteers to help direct traffic in parking lots at the venue this Saturday during Alabaster Jubilee. Slots available 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.. Great for anyone looking for community service hours.

To volunteer, click here.