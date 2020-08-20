Alabaster gym offers curbside grocery service

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Gym Time in Alabaster has temporarily converted part of its facility to an online grocery service that offers contact-free curbside pickup.

Gym Time says the market features many items including fresh meats and produce. It also offers COVID-19 protection items such as face masks, rubber gloves, and bleach.

People interested in the service can visit the Gym Time website to browse products and place an order. The ordering process includes two steps:

Pay through the secure online payment system

Then receive an email receipt with pickup instructions included

Once the customer pulls up outside, he/she will call the gym and a worker will bring the groceries to the car.

Gym Time owner, Jon Fuller, explains that he is taking extra precautions to ensure a contact-free service.

“When we get shipments, no one has handled the food. Our food goes through fewer hands than it would at a grocery store. You also don’t have to worry about other shoppers picking up food and then putting it back,” said Fuller.

Gym Time is located at 244 1st Street SW, Alabaster, AL 35007, and the phone number is 205-624-4040.

