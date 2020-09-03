Alabaster group heading to Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Laura

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Hatching Hope, a local nonprofit founded in Alabaster, is heading to Louisiana next week to serve the victims of Hurricane Laura.

Hatching Hope is a disaster relief organization that assists those who are victims of house fires to those who have been devastated by a natural disaster.

Jessica Siniard with Hatching Hope said they have been preparing to go to Louisiana ever since Hurricane Laura was announced as a strong Hurricane. She said they’ll take the first couple of days to assess the area, make connections, and find where the need is and how they can help.

“It’s devastating. It never gets any easier going out and working in disaster relief. It never gets easier but we just go with positivity, encouragement, and hope we can give them some kind of enjoyment or joy or comfort after out of what we’re providing them. Not just with our supplies but ourselves, Just someone there that has seen it and can relate and tell them everything will be OK,” Siniard said.

Siniard said monetary donations are the best way to help out the victims of Hurricane Laura. They also have a thrift store where all the money they raise goes towards their relief supplies. Their new thrift store location is 2758 Pelham Parkway in Pelham.

Hatching Hope will also take in supplies like air mattresses, toiletries, linens, and other basis necessities someone would need.

LATEST POSTS