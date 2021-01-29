Alabaster firefighter discharged from hospital after month-long battle with COVID-19

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabaster firefighter is finally going home after battling COVID-19 for the last 32 days.

Alabaster Fire Inspector Mike Waits left Grandview Medical Center Friday to a roaring crowd of applause from first responders and healthcare workers.

Members of the Pelham Fire Department, Birmingham Fire Department, Hoover Fire Department, Rocky Ridge Fire Department, Cahaba Valley Fire Department, North Shelby Fire Department and Alabaster Police Department also showed support for Waits upon his release.

Welcome home!