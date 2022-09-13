ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters are facing a growing number of challenges and one of the main ones is ensuring they have qualified candidates.

Local fire departments are working on getting a head start on recruiting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city of Alabaster has developed an internship program to help recruit for the Alabaster Fire Department.

Interested Thompson High School students can apply, and from the applicants, two will be selected to intern with the fire department.

Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love tells CBS 42 that the internship is designed to give student interns a hands-on approach to what firefighters do.

Interns go through training and scenarios firefighters experience daily.

“In the fire service, there is a tremendous amount of prep time with a small amount of response time, so our job is about always being ready, so we instill that in them,” Love said.

Last school year, the fire department had two interns, and one of the interns was offered a job as a firefighter in the department.

He is currently in fire school at the Alabama Fire College.

Love says that Alabaster Fire Department does not have any job openings; they’re only looking for interns from the high school.

He says the internship is a good way to keep talent in Alabaster.

“Getting a child who grew up in Alabaster, here in our schools and maybe someday comes to work in our city… it’s hard to beat because they got a lot of stake here in the community,” Love said.

The internship is paid and will work 20 hours a week.

The goal is to spread internships to other departments in the city eventually.