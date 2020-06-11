Alabaster faith leaders organize city-wide unity service

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of churches in Alabaster are hoping to unify the city during a time of political unrest and racial tensions in the country.

The event is called “Come Together: A City-Wide Unity Service of Prayer and Worship.” The event is at 7 p.m at Larry Simmons Stadium at Thompson High School.

Derrick Morrissette, senior pastor at Mind of Christ International Church, said this is a time where people need to lean on faith and open up their hearts to change.

“It’s not a black or white thing. In the end of the day, this is a deceitful, manipulative device that any man uses to try to divide. Again, it’s being coursed through color and we can’t deny that, that it is again, it’s more emphasized against blacks, but we have to take a stand. There is no such as being neutral, Jesus wasn’t neutral,” Morrissette said.

Brandon Matthews, one of the lead pastors at Cultivate Church said there is a lot we can still learn from one another and that’s the purpose of the unity service.

“I’ve learned that people are still paralyzed by saying the wrong thing or doing the wrong thing and I’ve learned most people would rather avoid it then embrace that we have issues and there are still things that need work. So when some people are intimidated to be in the middle of the conversation, what I’m learning is people are now aware that there are issues and they can be part of the solution,” Matthews said.

Pastor Sylvester Nixon of United Christian Center said he’s been encouraging his congregation to seek the comfort and peace of Jesus, and at the same time, take steps to move forward in racial reconciliation.

“I believe it’s a critical time in our nation to solve some issues, underlying issues going on for many years. This is a great opportunity to come together as a community and help to promote racial reconciliation, healing, restoration and unity within our community,” Nixon said.

Brandon Doss, the other lead pastor at Cultivate Church, said the reality is when unity is present, then we’re unified in faith which is why it’s so important everyone of different faiths and backgrounds come together.

“We think everyone needs a seat at the table. We’ve been telling our church for a long time to you have to have a conversation. If everyone looks like you and talks like you and acts like you and thinks like you, then we’re missing the point. So put down social media, pick up the phone, have a conversation with someone of a different color, different background, of different thought process, someone who votes different than you, maybe worships in a different environment than you do. That can only bring unity,” Doss said.

