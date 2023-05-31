ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster residents Jennifer and Graysen Wilson regularly visits parks in Alabaster, but they were disappointed to see pictures on social media of restrooms at Alabaster Parks vandalized.

“It’s just sad and disappointing that someone will go out of their way to mess up facilities that are here to make the community a nicer place,” Jennifer Wilson said.

Alabaster Parks and Rec director Tim Hamm says this has become a constant problem in Alabaster.

“Breaking soap dispensers, graffiti on the wall more time than not it’s on the inside but it’s also on the outside of the building as well.”

Hamm tells CBS 42 it takes crews sometimes three to four hours to clean up the restrooms after they’ve been vandalized and costing the city thousands of dollars to clean and fix the restrooms.

Hamm says young adults to teens are the ones who have been recently caught vandalizing the parks restrooms.

“I don’t know why they do it, I don’t think there is a specific reason, besides I’m bored and I’m gone do something that I feel is fun and not really think about how that is effecting others,” Hamm said.

He is asking parents to step in by being alert of where children are at all times and discussing with them the severity of potential crimes they could face if caught vandalizing city property.

“Help us keep the parks cleans not for us but help us keep the parks clean for those coming to use them.”

Charges have been filed against multiple individuals related to recent vandalism and other cases remain under investigation.