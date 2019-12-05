Alabaster City Schools delaying start time

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – All Alabaster city schools will start on a delay Thursday morning, following Thompson High School’s win over Central-Phenix City in the 7-A State Championship game.

The decision was announced in a news release from Alabaster city schools dated November 25, 2019.

Students in all grades will see a 3-hour delay to the start of the school day. School buses will also run on a 3-hour delay.

Breakfast will not be served.

The rest of the school day will proceed as normal, including After School Care.

