Alabaster City Schools starts school year on staggered schedule

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday marked the first day of school for Alabaster City Schools.

The school district is following a staggered schedule the first four weeks. That means for students who choose in-person traditional school, they’ll be coming to the classroom twice a week, and the remaining three days will be virtual.

Alabaster is also offering Champions Virtual Academy to students who decided to do virtual only. The course is nine weeks and after, the student can decide to remain virtual or transition back to in-person teaching.

Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Wayne Vickers said they have done everything they can think of to make school safe for those returning.

“We know 77% of our parents selected traditional learning as their first choice and part of the traditional learning plan was the A/ B schedule so we’re using the A/ B schedule to start. We’ll do that for four weeks and then our goal is to eventually, after that four weeks to bring all students back on campus to honor that traditional student parent request,” Vickers said.

Champions Virtual Academy will be led by Alabaster city teachers. For Meadow View Elementary School, they have two teachers per grade that are solely teaching on the virtual academy.

Meadow View has made changes to keep social distancing like setting up arrows in the hallways, spacing out desks, and placing dots in the cafeteria for kids to sit at.

Vickers said the staff is excited to welcome back students.

“It’s important for all of our students to be in our school system and it’s very important they interact with our educators. I also think it’s important for our society to transition back to a new normal and we have worked very diligently to get a traditional learning model set back up in our schools,” he said.

