Alabaster city leaders to hold hearing on proposed subdivision

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A planning and zoning commission meeting will be held in Alabaster Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

City leaders plan to discuss the latest developments in a proposed neighborhood with 104 homes to be built east of Highway 17 South of Cedar Grove.

In the meeting, developers hope to gain approval for the layout of the neighborhood. If this is granted then they would need to get the plan approved by the city’s engineer.

While city leaders support any growth that isn’t harmful to the surrounding community, they will be monitoring the build of the site. This comes as some residents don’t support the new neighborhood, due to the impact it could create in the community.

City leaders say it will be at least nine months before developers can begin work on the new project. They invite the public to come out to provide comment on the issue as well.