BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The United States House passed legislation Friday that would decriminalize marijuana, better known as the MORE Act.

According to a poll conducted by CBS 42 earlier in the week, almost half of the state opposed recreational use of marijuana, but many people in the state do support the notion of legalizing marijuana.

Manuel Caceres was at Railroad Park on Friday with several friends. He says he supports decriminalization because he believes there is more people need to know about marijuana.

“There’s medicinal aspects to it that we don’t know about. And if it’s more easily studied, that would be a good idea too,” Caceres said.

Representative Neil Rafferty also was happy to see federal action taken toward decriminalization.

“Making sure that we are remedying a law that has inequitable enforcement, rectifying pass inequalities, dealing with freeing up law enforcement resources… I think all of these things would be a step in the right direction,” Rafferty said.

“I think it would be good to have some people out of jail and stuff. To have something that has been fought over for a while be decriminalized,” Caceres said.

Rafferty says while it may be some time before the state of Alabama takes on the notion, he believes the conversation about decriminalization will continue for some time.

“Laws and attitudes and opinions regarding marijuana use have changed. And keep changing,” Rafferty said.