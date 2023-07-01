VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — People are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July over the long weekend — many with fireworks at home. Fireworks and sparklers seemingly go hand-in-hand with Fourth of July celebrations.

Heading into the holiday weekend, some fireworks vendors said people have been stocking up even earlier than usual this year. For some families, having an at-home firework show is a tradition but with the pretty spectacle can come some risk.

“The noise, the color, the show,” fireworks enthusiast Kristian Walvatne said. “I like having people over at our house while we’re cooking and putting on a nice show at night. There’s some pretty dangerous ones, and so I’d keep kids away from those and then make sure the fuse is pointing in the right direction.”

The Fireworks Shed is open year round and said this week there’s been a steady trickle of people, but it’s bracing for the swarm on Monday and Tuesday.

“Little kids like fountains and stuff, not really loud stuff. We have a lot of fountains. The older kids, they like the artillery shells, the boom, a big blast and stuff like that,” said Matt Jenkins with the Fireworks Shed. “Also, depends where you live. Certain places do not let you have the big booms and stuff like that in the neighborhoods.”

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department said it’s important to make sure you are legally using fireworks and to check your city’s website for guidelines on what is allowed.

“Fireworks can lead to some injuries,” VHFD Battalion Chief Scott Ferrell said. “Some eye injuries, burn injuries, you just want to make sure you’re careful to avoid those. Everybody can stay safe.”

Getting rid of your fireworks safely is also important. The VHFD recommends keeping a bucket of water around to douse the firework for 24 hours before throwing it into a plastic bag or garbage can.