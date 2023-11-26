HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — For many people, you can’t celebrate the holiday season without a Christmas tree. This weekend, many spent the time to looking for the right tree for their home. It’s a tradition for some families.

“This is our fifth or sixth year getting a live tree,” Christmas tree shopper Alicia Barnett said.

Beavers Christmas Tree Farm in Trafford was one location people found a Christmas tree for their homes.

“It’s tall and big and fat, and it will look good in our home,” Barnett said.

“I got a white pine,” Christmas tree shopper Rebecca Shoemake said. “They look more authentic, and they smell good in your house.”

Others found their Christmas tree at the Mountain Scout Tree Sale Christmas lot in Homewood.

“A lot of them have actually been repeat customers, folks that have been folks who live in the nearby community coming back here,” said Dan Weinrib with Mountain Scouts Christmas Tree Sale. “But we have had some first timers too, but we love seeing the familiar faces we have seen here before.”

Weinrib said it’s been a good weekend for them, and he doesn’t expect it will run out of trees this year.

“Past years, I think we have a run on limited sizes, and we would have to refer them to our sister lot in Vestavia,” Weinrib said. “But now we have another lot in Hoover that is also selling trees for the same cause, and so what we tell people if you can’t find a tree here, I’m sure there is another lot that will accommodate you.”

Sales were so good for Beavers Christmas Tree Farm that it closed Sunday to have enough trees for next year. If you are still looking for a real Christmas tree, the Mountain Scouts Christmas Tree Sale will be selling Christmas trees until Dec. 10.