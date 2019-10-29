Alabamians respond to abortion ban being blocked by federal judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has blocked Alabama’s near-total ban abortion law.

The law, which was set to take effect Nov. 15, would have made abortions a felony at any point of the pregnancy, but the actions that took place Tuesday by a federal judge stopped the law, at least temporarily, from being enforced.

During the day, one group of pro-life supporters greeted cars in Montgomery. David Day, who is against abortion, said he wasn’t surprised by the bill being blocked.

“Every incremental bill that the pro-life movement has been doing pretty much just gets blocked by a federal judge somewhere,” Day said.

Day supported Alabama’s law making abortions a felony for the abortion provider.

“I think the bill showed the world what’s going on down here in Alabama, that they are murdering children,” Day said. “I think they could have been a little tougher.”

Following news of the bill being blocked, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement.

“We must continue doing all we can to protect life,” Ivey said. “However, we also anticipated this challenge, and I support the rule of law.”

However, ACLU of Alabama director Randall Marshall called the judge’s decision a win.

“The law is clearly unconstitutional and it will not go into effect,” Marshall said. “Abortion remains legal in Alabama.”

Marshall said abortion ban laws are becoming costly for the state.

“The state has already paid $2.5 million in attorneys fees to the American Civil Liberties Union for passing unconstitutional laws,” he said. “This one will fare no better.”

The state to appeal this decision to the 11th circuit.

