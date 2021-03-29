Alabamians continue to file insurance claims following March 25 tornadoes

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) – As Alabamians continue to pick up after last week’s deadly tornadoes, most wonder what is the next step in the road to recovery. Many filing insurance wonder if all of their damage will be covered, especially in the Ohatchee area.

Those who live off of Ragan Chapel Road were outside taking photos and assessing damage themselves for insurance companies.

“You don’t really think about it till you really need it. So, it’s very, very important to have insurance,” Jimmy Mize said.

Mize has lived on his property off Ragan Chapel Road for two years. He said that after the storms, his house sustained minor damage, which he considers to be very lucky.

“A lot of windows busted. Siding, roof, things like that,” Mize said.

He also feels fortunate at the moment for having insurance, too.

“So, it’s very very important to have insurance because you end up with something like this,” Mize said.

Insurance companies tell CBS 42 they have dealt with claims left and right in the past two weeks.

“It’s been a little bit chaotic for everybody,” State Farm Agent Caroline Dorris said.

Dorris said that when it comes to filing a claim, a person should know what their policy already covers. Plus, a person should keep documentation of the damage and how much money they spend out of their pocket to cover it.

“Know what you are paying for. Know that it covers your house specifically and be able to cover your deductible. You don’t want to put yourself in a financial strain,” Dorris said.

The state is also providing assistance. While touring damaged areas on Monday, Governor Kay Ivey says how much the federal government provides will depend on Emergency Management Agencies’ assessment of the damage statewide.

“And Alabamians can count on me to go after all we are able to claim. But it’s just so important we are thorough with that assessment,” Ivey said.

“Not everyone has $30, $40, $50,000 laying around to replace what they lost. So, very important to have insurance,” Mize said.

Dorris says State Farm has a customer care site at the Home Depot off Highway 280.

For more information on the state’s tornado relief, click here.