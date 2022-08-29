HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — NASA is working to correct issues found while trying to launch Artemis 1 Monday at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The new moon rocket is expected to help pave the way for future human lunar exploration and a lot of that work was done right here in Alabama.

Despite being called off, lots of preparation and hard work went into Monday morning’s launch of Artemis 1 and many Alabamians played a big role in getting that rocket ready to go to the moon.

It was a no go Monday morning for Artemis 1. It was scheduled to blast off Monday morning, but engine leaks forced NASA to scrub the launch.

Years of work went into getting this rocket ready and a lot of that work happened right here in Alabama at the Marshal Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Principal Technology Investigator Les Johnson said the work happening here in Alabama plays a vital role in future space exploration.

“The NEA Scout Mission is managed here at the Marshal Space Flight Center. The system’s engineering, the overall design effort for it is coordinated here. The space craft, while it’s produced at NASA Jet Proportion Laboratory, all of the elements of the big demo part of the mission, the solar sail, were developed right here in Huntsville. It’s that collaboration between our neighbors, the folks here in town that are designing the system plus the local supplier of the boom and the membrane that made it happen,” Johnson said.

Space Launch System Program Manager John Honeycutt said scientists and engineers are eager to get the rocket to space and keep Alabama on the map when it comes to space exploration.

“We have a tremendous technical capability here building launch vehicles and it’s an honor for I think the SLS team, our community to be building on the foundation that was laid before us back in the Saturn Program and the Shuttle Program,” Honeycutt said.

NASA said it hopes to retry the test launch again as early as Friday but that all depends on if they can fix the engine leak in time.

