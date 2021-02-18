Alabama’s Nate Oats gets 3-year extension, big raise

Buffalo head coach Nate Oats talks to his players during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Arizona State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has received a three-year contract extension and a hefty raise amid the program’s best season in years.

Athletic director Greg Byrne announced the new deal on Thursday. It will run through March 14, 2027 and pay Oats $3,225,000 annually, up from $2.45 million in his previous five-deal reached in March 2019.

The Crimson Tide is ranked eighth nationally and has a sizable lead in the Southeastern Conference entering the stretch run of the regular season. It’s the highest-ranking for Alabama since the 2006-07 season.