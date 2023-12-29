TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band will be performing in the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s Day.

Band members spent Friday afternoon rehearsing on campus to get prepared. Dr. Ken Ozzello says it’s a great honor to be able to represent UA in the parade.

“The band has never participated in the actual Rose Bowl festivities, but we’ve been to the Rose Bowl stadium for BCS games so this is the first time we are part of the parade and everything,” Dr. Ozzello said.

The band has 400 members and all of their instruments have already been shipped to California in preparation for the big day. Drum major Ansley Boles says she is so excited about this opportunity.

“It’s such a huge honor and we’ve gotten to do so many wonderful things with our band program and this is just the icing on the cake,” Boles said. “We are so excited to go and perform and have fun with my friends.”

The band is scheduled to leave Tuscaloosa early Saturday morning.