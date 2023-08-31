TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night to face Middle Tennessee. The team has been practicing for the home opener, and so has the Million Dollar Band.

Ansley Boles is a drum major and is excited to start another season as a band member. She said she can’t wait for Saturday night’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“I am really looking forward to getting started,” Boles said. “We’ve been working hard for several weeks. It’s an honor to be getting so close to the games starting.”

Six hundred tried out to make the band, but only 400 made the cut. The band has been practicing around the clock for the past few weeks. Band director Dr. Ken Ozzello said he pushes the band for perfection because he said they are the best.

“We have a saying around here that the standard is the standard, even though the personnel changes from year to year,” Ozzello said. “We had less time to prepare this year, and people are expecting the standard to be the standard.”

Band member Marcell McKenzie said it’s been tough rehearsing in the hot weather but mentioned all the hard work was worth it.

“We practice a lot, and it is hot out here,” McKenzie said. “The Alabama heat is no joke, but when you love what you do it’s not hard to come out here every evening and practice. We are all so happy to be here.”

The Million Dollar Band will perform during halftime on Saturday night. This year’s theme is blockbuster movies like “Top Gun,” “Mission Impossible” and “Batman.”