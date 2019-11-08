Alabama’s largest HIV clinic moving to Lakeview

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After three decades, the state’s largest HIV health care unit, also one of the nation’s leading HIV clinics, plans to move to the former Baptist Health System headquarters in Lakeview.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) 1917 Clinic, serving 3,600 active patients, is currently located at 20th Street South. More than 150 NIH-funded staff work at the clinic, which has treated more than 12,000 HIV patients since its inception.

Due to sustainability issues, the clinic is set to relocate to Baptist Health’s former headquarters at the 50,664-square foot Dewberry Building on Fourth Avenue. The move would triple the clinic’s size.

The clinic will contain 26 new exam rooms, a full pharmacy, an exercise and activity space, a teaching kitchen, and a computer resource center for patient use. Birmingham AIDS Outreach will also move into the space.

“The relocation of the 1917 Clinic is one that will dramatically increase the kind of care we will be able to deliver to our patient base, including a new state-of-the-art environment in which we can provide such care,” said Clinic Director James Raper, Ph.D., CRNP. “Our patient population has grown nearly 10 percent per year for the past five years, so having the ability to grow with our patients’ needs is one of the most tremendously rewarding and awaited aspects of our pending move. Our patient population is often marginalized and stigmatized, and this new clinic is a testament to our commitment to providing them the highest standard of care available at UAB.”

UAB officials project the move to occur in late 2020 or early 2021. Plans for the existing clinic space have yet to be determined.